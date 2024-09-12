Just like Olympics, cricket should be included in Paralympics as well, says DCCI General Secretary

New Delhi: Ravi Chauhan, the General Secretary of the Differently-abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI), said he has requested for the inclusion of para-cricket in 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics following his meeting with Andrew Parsons, the President of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC).

“In the world of cricket, there is great happiness that cricket has been included in Los Angeles Olympics in 2028. There can't be a bigger thing than this. Our reason for going to Paris was the same because we have been working for Paralympic sports for a long time.”

“So our aim was to go there and talk to the IPC President that the way cricket has been included in LA Olympics, then para-cricket should be included in Paralympics as well. So we have put our request in front of the IPC President, and he has also shown confidence that we will work on this soon because through cricket, other sports can move forward,” said Chauhan to IANS.

The DCCI is the umbrella body of four different types of differently-abled cricket played in India: blind, deaf, physically challenged & wheelchair. Chauhan’s comments come in the light of T20 cricket being one of five new sports set to feature at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games, making the game’s return to the mega event after 128 years, when it was last played during 1900 Paris Games.

“Cricket is such a game that it is worshipped in India, and dreams are seen in it. If cricket is included in Paralympics, then many players' lives can change for the good. They can come under sports policy, and will also be rewarded with a national award. In other countries as well, the great para athletes who play other games, will bring themselves forward through cricket. We are hopeful for positive results,” concluded Chauhan.