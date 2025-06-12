Kane Williamson Names Next-Gen 'Fab Four' of World Cricket

New Zealand's legendary cricketer Kane Williamson, considered as a member of cricket’s legendary 'Fab Four' of the 2010s, named the next generation of multi-format stars.

When asked about the future greats, Williamson highlighted Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rachin Ravindra, Harry Brook, and Cameron Green.

He praised them as outstanding young players who have shown great performances across all formats and whose games continue to grow.

These players are seen as the rising talents who could shape the next era of cricket. Fans and experts alike are eager to see how these young stars will carry forward the legacy of excellence in international cricket.

With India all set to take on England after the retirement of Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal have come to the fore again.