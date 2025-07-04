Kasparov Questions Carlsen’s Intentions vs Gukesh, Claims Teen Star Has Shaken Magnus' Supremacy

Gukesh D wrote another monumental chapter in the young career of his on Thursday. He defeated World No. Magnus Carlsen won the sixth round of Grand Chess Tour, in Zagreb. The world champion who started the day with a joint lead, is now alone on top of the rankings, having scored 10 points.

This 18-year old Indian has already been making headlines in this year's Norway Chess with his classic victory over Carlsen. GUKESH defeated Carlsen playing white, something that has been regarded as a weak point in his chess for a long time, just days after Carlsen himself had expressed surprise at Gukesh’s potential in rapid chess.

‘I have never seen any indication in his rapid and blitz results that Gukesh was going to do this. He has, obviously, but I’m sure many can play good tournaments from time to time.

Kasparov said, ‘We can now begin to question Magnus’ dominance’, after Gukesh’s second victory against the world No. 1.

Gukesh vs Carlsen has more than met that challenge. The Indian teenager, who lost in the first round to Jan-Krzysztof duda, has bounced back spectacularly, winning against Alireza Firouzja and R Praggnanandhaa before going on to beat Nodirbek Abdusattorov.

Gukesh has been lauded by Garry Kasparov for his focus and poise throughout the event. ‘D Gukesh India is one of those opponents you have to beat more than once to really gain the edge. The revenge factor was clear in Carlsen’s opening — and that’s never a great state of mind in high-stakes chess,’ it wrote."

"Resilience as computers"

Kasparov also praised D Gukesh chess for his mental strength and focus during the tournament. "His resilience makes me think of computers. If you lose your concentration with computers, you are done. It added that Gukesh’s win was not because of a fluke or mistakes by Carlsen – it was a real chess fight and Magnus did all he could, but Gukesh played better.

Gukesh is still 21 rounds into the blitz, but he has already left a lasting mark, cemented his place in the elite of the world and silenced doubters with his statement victory over the best of the game.