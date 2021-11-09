Kaustuv leads in All-India chess tournament

Hyderabad: On Day 4, Kaustuv Kundu of West Bengal is in sole lead with 7 points out of 7 rounds, while four players Gusain Himal (Chattisgarh), Saravana Krishnan (Karur Vysya Bank), Utsab Chatterjee (West Bengal) and Arpan Das (West Bengal) are in second spot with 6.5 points each out of 7 rounds in 3rd Hyderabad All India Open FIDE Rating Tournament here in Joy International School, Bachupally, Hyderabad.

On the top board, the game between IM Saravana Krishnan and IM Gusain Himal in Sicilian Defense: French Variation; on 40th move white got positional advantage, but on 41st move white played Qg6 instead of hxg7 which is clear win for white. On 46th move white played Rxg7 which minimized the advantage and the ended as a draw in 49 moves.

On the Second board, the game between CM Kushagra Mohan and Kaustav Kundu in Closed Sicilian defence opening on 27th move white made blunder where Black sacrificed exchange and got advantage, on 32nd move black got two passed pawns on g,h files and won the game in 39 moves.

On the third board, the game between Arnav Maheswari and IM Ratnakaran in Trompowsky Attack opening, on 25th move Black got space advantage, on 32nd move white exchanged the Queens, in Rook and Bishop ending with three pawn each, both agreed draw on 51st move.

Important results Round-5

♦ IM Saravana Krishnan (6.5) drew with IM Gusain Himal (6.5)

♦ CM Kushagra Mohan (5.5) lost to Kaustuv Kundu (6.5)

♦ Arnav Maheswari (6) drew with IM Ratnakaran. K (6)

♦ Utsab Chatterjee (6.5) beat Sujay .B (5.5)

♦ Arpan Das (6.5) beat CM Niraj Saripalli (5.5)