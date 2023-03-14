Kom wants Asian Games to be her swansong before ‘forced’ retirement

New Delhi: Racing against time to get fit, six-time world champion boxer MC Mary Kom is targeting the Asian Games as her swansong in the ring before she is "forced" to retire next year.

The veteran pugilist, who had torn her anterior cruciate ligament after twisting her left knee during the Commonwealth Games selection trials last year, underwent a reconstructive surgery to repair the ACL tear in August.

"What happened during the Commonwealth Games trials was very unfortunate. I suffered a major injury and I had to undergo a surgery," Mary said at the unveiling of the Indian team jersey ahead of the women's World Championship.

"I'm trying to come back soon. Because I have only this year, next year I'll be forced to retire. So this year I want to compete in any competition before the retirement."

According to the rules, the maximum participation age for a boxer is 40 years and the Manipuri will turn 41 in November. "I don't want to retire at all. I want to compete for the next five years, but above 40, we can't compete, that is the rule."

"My main (target) is the Asian Games, hopefully I will recover by then. I will have time for preparation also. It is my dream to compete once this year before retirement."

The Asian Games, which were postponed last year, are set to be held from September 23 to October 8 this year.