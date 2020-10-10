LaLiga Club series launched for young aspirants in India

Mumbai : LaLiga on Friday announced the launch of the LaLiga Club series program to their football school curriculum in India in association with India On Track (IOT).

Students of LaLiga Football Schools will get an opportunity to understand the technical and institutional session with experts from LaLiga clubs such as Real Betis, Sevilla FC, and Celta de Vigo over a span of six weeks.

These virtual sessions will feature informational topics like the history of the club, legacy, club rivalries, along with focusing on developmental aspects such as the youth academy system, scouting processes, player evaluation and much more.

Additionally, students will also get an opportunity to participate in technical topics such as match analysis, strength and conditioning sessions, and master-classes with the academy coaches.

LaLiga Club series will be available for all the LaLiga Football Schools students in the country across the age group of 5 to 18 years. Real Betis will host the first session on October 9, followed by Celta de Vigo on October 16 and Sevilla FC on October 23.