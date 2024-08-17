Largest-ever Ind ian contingent gets grand send-off for Paris

New Delhi: The Indian paralympic contingent was on Friday accorded a grand send-off ahead of the Paris Games scheduled to be held from August 28 to September 8.

The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) and Sports Authority of India (SAI) hosted the ceremony for the Indian team comprising 84 athletes across 12 disciplines, including archery, athletics, badminton, canoeing, cycling, blind judo, powerlifting, rowing, shooting, swimming, table tennis, and taekwondo.

"Our para athletes have a remarkable ability to overcome obstacles and turn challenges into opportunities. They have shown remarkable determination and perseverance in their preparation for the Paris Paralympics 2024," Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a release.

"As they embark on this important journey, we stand united in our support and are confident they will bring honour to our nation. We wish them the very best as they strive for excellence on the global stage," he said.

India had won 19 medals at the Tokyo Paralympics and PCI president Devendra Jhajharia hoped the country's athletes will produce another good show this time. "We are immensely proud of our athletes who have trained with unwavering dedication and passion. As they prepare to represent India on the world's biggest stage in Paris, they embody the spirit of resilience and determination that defines our nation," Jhajharia said.

"Their journey to the Paralympics is a testament to their hard work, and we are confident that they will make the country proud. We wish them the very best and are sure they will inspire millions back home with their performances."

A special anthem, "Macha Dhoom," crafted by renowned music directors Vivek – Abhishek, was also launched during the event. Additionally, a commemorative book titled "Breaking the Barriers", which is authored by Abhishek Dubey and Mahavir Rawat, was unveiled to celebrate the achievements and aspirations of the Indian

Paralympic team. (PTI)