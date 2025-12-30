Local Karateka Shines at National and International Championships

Bhavya Namani, a talented karate practitioner, has made her mark by winning gold medals at both the 6th All India Karate Championship and the SKJS 13th International Karate Championship. Recognised by the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) and the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), the All India Championship saw participation from numerous skilled competitors.

In an impressive display of skill and determination, Namani fought through four matches over the course of both tournaments. Not only did she secure gold in the national events, but she also excelled in the international arena, competing against athletes from six countries, including Japan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Iran.

Namani triumphed in the Female Adult -65kg kumite category, clinching the gold medal. She extends her gratitude to her coach, Grandmaster S. Srinivasan, and the Okinawa Martial Arts Academy for their unwavering support and training.

In addition to her gold success, fellow competitors Suman Bharatpur and Falak Nigar, both from Lucknow, earned silver and bronze medals respectively, highlighting the competitive spirit and talent present at these prestigious events.