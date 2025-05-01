Lord’s to Host 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup Final in England

In 2026, the Women’s T20 World Cup will be held in England, and the final match will take place at Lord’s. Lord’s is one of the most famous cricket grounds in the world.

This will be the third time that a World Cup final is held at Lord’s. The last time was in 2017, when England won the Women’s Cricket World Cup, and again in 2019 when England won the Men’s Cricket World Cup.

The 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup will start on June 12 and end on July 5. There will be 12 teams from different countries playing in the tournament. The matches will be played at seven places, including Lord’s, Old Trafford, and Edgbaston.

Jay Shah, from the ICC, is excited that the final will be at Lord’s. He believes it’s the best place for the big match. Richard Gould, from the England Cricket Board (ECB), said it would be the biggest women’s cricket event in England. He also hopes that many new fans will enjoy watching the matches.

This tournament will be a big moment for women’s cricket, and it will inspire lots of young people to get interested in the game.