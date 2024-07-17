LPL 2024: Pathirana opens up on the 'yorker masterclass' for this season

Colombo: Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana has been an important influence on the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2024 season. A rising star for the Colombo Strikers the young pacer has built on a "yorker masterclass" to achieve a lot of success this season.

Muhammad Waseem and Pathirana have emerged as the Strikers' best players as they defeated the Galle Marvels in their fourth game of the season on Tuesday to make it to the playoffs. In the final group match of the Lanka Premier League 2024, the Dambulla Sixers defeated the Colombo Strikers but they were unable to advance as the Strikers had already secured a playoff berth.

Pathirana has shown promise for future domestic and international honours. With the influential rise on the points table, Pathirana assures that he bowls with discipline and has a knack for taking big wickets while contributing significantly to his team’s success.

Speaking on the mindset that goes into bowling in the death overs, Pathirana said, “When I am coming to bowl in the death overs I try to bowl without boundaries. After that, if I get the pressure from the opponents, I try to bowl yorkers and get some wickets.”

Thinking back to his pivotal role in the last few games, he said, “I try to keep boundaries small and save runs for my team. I put a lot of effort into keeping a disciplined mindset, trying to limit the opposition's scoring chances while making sure our team stays well-positioned. To help our team achieve its overall objective of winning matches and improving its performance I want to make a major contribution to this game’s bowling execution.”

Challenging teams like the Kandy Falcons, Galle Marvels, Jaffna Kings, and Dambulla Sixers Pathirana has demonstrated his bowling prowess in the LPL 2024 season. All season long, Pathirana has put up strong performances taking a good number of wickets with his disciplined bowling style. His ability to put pressure on opposing batsmen has been a key factor in his team’s league-winning performances.

Pathirana is a promising cricketer from Sri Lanka and his performances in the LPL 2024 not only showcase his abilities but also give hope for a successful future in domestic and possibly international cricket.

--IANS

bsk/