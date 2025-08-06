Live
- Bengaluru Namma Metro Yellow Line Launch on August 10: Route, Timings, and Fares
- Country Delight Launches High Protein Cow Milk with 2X (30g) Protein — A Game-Changer in India’s Protein Revolution
- How to Prevent Clogged Pores and Breakouts Naturally
- TN Guv reserves Kalaignar University Bill for President’s consideration
- GATE 2026 Registration Starts on 25 August: Check Eligibility, Dates, New Subjects
- Apple Quietly Builds ChatGPT Rival with “Answer Engine” for iPhone Users
- Congress party states Mahadharna at Jantar Mantar in Delhi over BC reservations
- Raymond Realty Q1 profit, sales bookings fall by around 50 pc
- BLT Logistics IPO Subscribed Over 7.5 Times on Day 2; GMP ₹15, Listing on August 11
- Rain in parts of Punjab, Haryana
Lucknow Giants lifts T20 Deaf IPL 2025 title
The Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) successfully concluded the 6th T20 Deaf Indian Premier League 2025 at GMSSS, Chandigarh, with Deaf Lucknow...
The Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) successfully concluded the 6th T20 Deaf Indian Premier League 2025 at GMSSS, Chandigarh, with Deaf Lucknow Giants lifting the championship trophy after a spirited four-day tournament held from August 1 to 4.
The event, organised by the Indian Deaf Cricket Association and supported by the UT Cricket Association (UTCA), featured eight dynamic teams from across the country: Deaf Mumbai Stars, Deaf Delhi Bulls, Deaf Hyderabad Eagles, Deaf Kolkata Warriors, Deaf Chennai Blasters, Deaf Bangalore Badshahs, Deaf Punjab Lions, and the champions Deaf Lucknow Giants. Sumit Jain, president, IDCA, expressed immense pride in the tournament’s success. “This league is more than a championship—it’s a celebration of courage, excellence, and the spirit of inclusion. We are proud to offer a national platform that showcases the talent and resilience of deaf athletes.”
Tournament Awards:
Man of the Match - Akash Singh (Deaf Lucknow Giants); Player of the Series – Pranil More (Deaf Bangalore Badshahs); Best Batsman of the Series – Akash Singh (Deaf Lucknow Giants); Best Bowler of the Series – Pranil More (Deaf Bangalore Badshahs); Best Wicketkeeper of the Series – Santi (Deaf Bangalore Badshahs); Fastest Fifty & Super Sixes – Akash Singh (Deaf Lucknow Giants); Best Fieldsman of the Series – Kuldeep Singh (Deaf Delhi Bulls); Highest Wicket Taker – Abhishek Singh (Deaf Kolkata Warriors); Champions: Deaf Lucknow Giants; Runners-Up: Deaf Bangalore Badshahs.