Lucknow Giants lifts T20 Deaf IPL 2025 title

The Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) successfully concluded the 6th T20 Deaf Indian Premier League 2025 at GMSSS, Chandigarh, with Deaf Lucknow Giants lifting the championship trophy after a spirited four-day tournament held from August 1 to 4.

The event, organised by the Indian Deaf Cricket Association and supported by the UT Cricket Association (UTCA), featured eight dynamic teams from across the country: Deaf Mumbai Stars, Deaf Delhi Bulls, Deaf Hyderabad Eagles, Deaf Kolkata Warriors, Deaf Chennai Blasters, Deaf Bangalore Badshahs, Deaf Punjab Lions, and the champions Deaf Lucknow Giants. Sumit Jain, president, IDCA, expressed immense pride in the tournament’s success. “This league is more than a championship—it’s a celebration of courage, excellence, and the spirit of inclusion. We are proud to offer a national platform that showcases the talent and resilience of deaf athletes.”

Tournament Awards:

Man of the Match - Akash Singh (Deaf Lucknow Giants); Player of the Series – Pranil More (Deaf Bangalore Badshahs); Best Batsman of the Series – Akash Singh (Deaf Lucknow Giants); Best Bowler of the Series – Pranil More (Deaf Bangalore Badshahs); Best Wicketkeeper of the Series – Santi (Deaf Bangalore Badshahs); Fastest Fifty & Super Sixes – Akash Singh (Deaf Lucknow Giants); Best Fieldsman of the Series – Kuldeep Singh (Deaf Delhi Bulls); Highest Wicket Taker – Abhishek Singh (Deaf Kolkata Warriors); Champions: Deaf Lucknow Giants; Runners-Up: Deaf Bangalore Badshahs.