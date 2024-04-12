M C Mary Kom Resigns As India's Chef-de-Mission For Paris Olympics Due To Personal Reasons

Renowned six-time world champion boxer M C Mary Kom has made the difficult decision to resign as India's Chef-de-Mission for the upcoming Paris Olympics, citing personal reasons. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha announced Mary Kom's decision after receiving a letter from her.

In her letter addressed to Usha, Mary Kom expressed her regret at stepping down from the prestigious role due to personal reasons, despite her readiness and willingness to serve her country. She emphasized her commitment to supporting her country and its athletes during the Olympic Games, albeit in a different capacity.

The 41-year-old boxer, a bronze medalist from the 2012 London Olympics, was initially appointed as the logistical in-charge of India's contingent for the July 26-August 11 Games.

Usha expressed sadness at Mary Kom's resignation and conveyed respect for her decision and privacy. She assured that consultations would be made to select a suitable replacement for Mary Kom in due course.

Following a conversation with Mary Kom, Usha affirmed her understanding and respect for the boxer's decision, promising continued support from both herself and the IOA. She also urged everyone to respect Mary Kom's privacy during this time.