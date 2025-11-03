Live
Mahesh Babu Praises Indian Women’s Team for World Cup Win
Mahesh Babu congratulated the Indian women’s cricket team for winning their first World Cup.
Indian star Mahesh Babu took to X to congratulate the Indian women’s cricket team for their historic World Cup win.
India beat South Africa in the final to lift the trophy for the first time. The team also defeated Australia in the semifinals to reach the final.
What a surreal moment… History added its proudest chapter with the tricolour flying higher than ever…🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 The Indian Women’s Team has shown extraordinary composure and character throughout the tournament…💥💥💥 And this champions’ moment defines everything India stands for... 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻.
What a surreal moment… History added its proudest chapter with the tricolour flying higher than ever…🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 The Indian Women’s Team has shown extraordinary composure and character throughout the tournament…💥💥💥 And this champions’ moment defines everything India stands… pic.twitter.com/ImB4IROu4G— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) November 3, 2025