  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Sports

Mahesh Babu Praises Indian Women’s Team for World Cup Win

Mahesh Babu Praises Indian Women’s Team for World Cup Win
x
Highlights

Mahesh Babu congratulated the Indian women’s cricket team for winning their first World Cup.

Indian star Mahesh Babu took to X to congratulate the Indian women’s cricket team for their historic World Cup win.

India beat South Africa in the final to lift the trophy for the first time. The team also defeated Australia in the semifinals to reach the final.

What a surreal moment… History added its proudest chapter with the tricolour flying higher than ever…🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 The Indian Women’s Team has shown extraordinary composure and character throughout the tournament…💥💥💥 And this champions’ moment defines everything India stands for... 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick