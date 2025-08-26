Mahipal Singh, Sumathi win titles at 2nd South Zone Tenpin Bowling tourney

Live
Hyderabad: Mahipal Singh (Tamil Nadu) and Sumathi N (Andhra Pradesh) won the Titles at the Game Xtreme 2nd South Zone Tenpin Bowling Tournament, hosted by the Tenpin Bowling Association (Telangana) at Game Xtreme Bowling Center, Hyderabad. In the finals of the Men’s Division, based on cumulative pinfall of 2 games, top seed Mahipal Singh overcame the challenge of his compatriot 7th seed Ganesh N T (Tamil Nadu) defeating him by a margin of 52 pins (405—353). Earlier, in the Semi Finals Ganesh NT (387) sailed past Lalith Kumar G, Telangana (347) and 2nd Seed Kishan R, Karnataka (323).
In the low scoring Finals of the Women’s Division, reigning National Champion Sumathi Nallabantu of Andhra Pradesh won by 3 pins defeating Hitasha Sisodia (Karnataka) and Sabeena Athica (Tamil Nadu) (298 - 295 - 280).
Dr Jagadish Babu Rangisetty, Chairman, Biophore India Pharmaceuticals pvt. Ltd did the Honours and distributed the trophies and prizes to the Winners. 94 Bowlers, (82 men and 12 Women) from 5 States, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana participated in this week long tournament.