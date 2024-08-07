Manu Bhaker arrives in New Delhi after a successful Paris Olympics 2024

Ace Indian shooter and two bronze medal winning athlete Manu Bhaker returned home after a successful Paris Olympics 2024 sojourn. Manu became the first Indian athlete to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi to welcome Manu and her coach Jaspal Rana. Manu’s parents were also present.



A traditional welcome with flowers, garlands and music welcomed India’s greatest shooting athlete.



The 22-year-shooter will spend a few days with family and will head back to Paris to participate in the Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony, where she will be India’s flag bearer.



She will also visit India’s sports minister later in the day on Wednesday.



Manu won the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol event and in the 10m air pistol mixed team event alongside Sarabjot Singh. It was India’s first after a 12-year-old drought. Vijay Kumar and Gagan Narang were the last shooters to finish on the podium when they won at the 2012 Olympics in London.



The Indian Olympic Association will announce the male flag bearer for the closing ceremony soon. Indian men’s hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh or Neeraj Chopra could be in contention to be the male flag bearer.

