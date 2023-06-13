Marathon race T-shirt unveiled

Hyderabad: The official Race T-Shirt was unveiled during the announcement of the launch of the 12th Edition of the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon 2023 here on Monday. Prashant Morparia, Race Director of the Marathon revealed that it was getting bigger and bigger with each passing year. The 12th edition proposed to be held on August 26 and 27 will witness record participation of 20,000 runners or even more from across India and overseas, he added.

The race T-shirt was jointly unveiled jointly by guests of honour Nikhat Zareen, World Boxing Champion, Amitava Mukherjee, Chairman-cum-Managing Director (Addl-Charge) & Director Finance, NMDC Ltd, Naarayan T V, Chief Marketing Officer, IDFC FIRST Bank Ltd.and Prashant Morparia, Race Director, NMDC Hyderabad Marathon powered by IDFC FIRST Bank 2023 The marathon organised by Hyderabad Runners Society and NMDC Ltd together with the Govt. of Telangana and powered by IDFC FIRST Bank will feature the most popular, fun and family 5K run, 10K, Half Marathon (21.1K) and Full Marathon(42.2K). Addressing the function, Amitava Mukherjee said: "The NMDC Hyderabad Marathon is an iconic tribute to the Fit India Movement.”



Nikhat Zareen said, "I am happy to see the event growing and me being from Hyderabad, it could not have been a better association than NMDC Hyderabad Marathon which is not only one of India's leading marathons but the largest community event bringing across all sections of the society for the cause of active lifestyle. I appeal to all the citizens of Hyderabad to come run, volunteer or cheer for this event and make it successful." The 5K run will be held on Saturday the 26th of August at Hitex. This is popular amongst beginner runners. On one hand, it is a fun run, but on the other hand, it supports orphanages and NGOs On the 27th, the next day, Sunday Marathon, Half Marathon and the 10K will be held. The Marathon starts from People’s Plaza at 5am, and the Half Marathon at 6am. The 10K will start from Hitex at 7am.