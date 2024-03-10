Mikel Arteta "pleased" with Arsenal's 2-1 win over Brentford in PL

Following Arsenal's 2-1 win over Brentford in the Premier League (PL) at the Emirates Stadium in London, the Gunners' head coach Mikel Arteta said that he was "pleased" with their performance. While speaking at the post-match press conference, Arteta said that Arsenal's 2-1 win over Brentford "felt great". He added that to be on the top of the points table, they have to win such close games.

"It felt great, obviously we had to dig in and earn the right to win it, but I'm really pleased with the performance, the maturity, the emotional control that we showed, and how we overcame difficulties. If you want to be up there, you have to win these types of games and the team showed that it has the tools and especially the determination, and the belief to do so," Arteta was quoted by Arsenal's official website as saying. When asked about Kai Havertz, the Spanish coach said that he was "happy" with the German striker's performance.

"I am so happy. If someone told me that after the first two or three months the whole stadium is singing his song with that passion, with that feeling, with that chemistry, it would be hard to believe, but that's what happens to good people and an exceptional player," Arteta added. While speaking on Declan Rice's performance, the Spanish coach said that he has been very "consistent" in different positions on the field.

"He's (Rice) playing at a very consistent and excellent level in different positions, in a new club. There's a lot of things that have to go together and it's not easy, he's done it with such determination, with the passion and quality that he knows he plays the game and understands the game, and he's delivering some big moments for us," Arteta added. Recapping the match, Rice scored the first goal of the match in the 19th minute. However, Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale's mistake helped Brentford's Yoane Wissa equalise the scoreline just before the first half. Meanwhile, Havertz's late stunner in the 86th minute helped the Gunners clinch three points on Saturday.

Following the win, Arsenal stand in the top place of the PL standings with 64 points. In their upcoming fixture, they will face FC Porto in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) match.