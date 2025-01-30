Mohinder Amarnath backs PM Modi’s 'Fit India Initiative', advocates for domestic cricket commitment

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Mohinder Amarnath has voiced his strong support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Fit India initiative, emphasizing that a nation’s success is closely tied to its overall fitness levels. He also backed the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) move to make participation in domestic cricket mandatory for Indian players, stressing that the foundation of the sport lies in its grassroots development.

Amarnath believes that fitness is crucial not only for athletes but for the entire country. Speaking about the importance of health, he remarked, “A fit country is always a successful country. If you look at it, nations that prioritize sports and produce great sportsmen also produce great individuals. They are rich in every respect," Amarnath told IANS.

Highlighting the significance of caring for their well-being, he added, “Health is more important than anything. If you have health, you have life. It is very important to be a healthy nation. I completely agree with Mr. Modi’s vision.”

Amarnath stressed that sports should be made compulsory at the school level, ensuring that children develop a strong foundation in fitness from a young age. “Sports is a must. I believe all schools should ensure that children actively engage in sports. If you are healthy, the country will always progress,” he said.

Addressing the recent BCCI initiative to make domestic cricket participation mandatory for Indian players, Amarnath fully endorsed the decision. “You must play domestic cricket. That is where the foundation is built. People say other cricketers don’t play, but that’s not true. In Australia, in England, in New Zealand, they all play domestic cricket. It is part of their system,” he explained.

He further elaborated on the importance of staying connected to the domestic circuit. “The calendar is the same for everyone. If you tell someone to play for free, no one will. But when you understand the importance of playing at the grassroots level, you realize that domestic cricket is what made you a star, and you must give back to it.”

Amarnath also reinforced the notion that no individual is bigger than the sport. “The game is always bigger than the player. When a player starts thinking he is greater than the game, that is where the problem begins. No one is God. Players will come and go, but the game will continue forever,” he stated. He emphasized that cricket should remain a performance-driven sport. “On the field, there are 11 players on each side, and there should be no distinction between them. It should always be performance-oriented, and every player should aim to give their best for the team.”

Discussing the future of Indian cricket, Amarnath asserted that discipline and consistency are key to success. “Things change with time, and change is always good. But if there is a break in discipline, tough decisions should be taken. Standards should be set and maintained,” he noted. He also called for sacrifices and dedication from players. “Sacrifices are needed in life. What made you a star must always be respected and given back to. That’s the only way forward.”