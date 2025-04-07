MS Dhoni Clears the Air on IPL Retirement: No Announcement Yet

Two days ago, news spread that former Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni would announce his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The rumor started after Dhoni's parents, Pan Singh and Devaki Devi, attended the Chennai Super Kings vs. Delhi Capitals match at Chepauk on Saturday. Mahi's parents rarely attend matches, so their presence at the Delhi game led to speculation on social media about Dhoni's possible retirement announcement. However, fans were relieved when Dhoni did not make any such announcement after the match.

Recently, MS Dhoni participated in a podcast where he provided clarity on his IPL retirement. "I will not announce my retirement from the IPL for now. I am currently playing in the IPL, and I review my participation every year. I am 43 years old and will turn 44 in July. Should I play in the next IPL or not? I still have 10 months to decide. I am not the one who decides my retirement; my body does. If I feel that my body is cooperating before the start of the IPL, I will play. I will continue like this until I feel that enough is enough," Dhoni clarified.