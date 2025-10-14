Nadine guides SA to 3-wkt win over Bangladesh

Visakhapatnam: Nadine de Klerk demonstrated icy-cool demeanour under pressure and shepherded South Africa to a three-wicket win over Bangladesh in a thrilling Women’s World Cup match here on Monday. Set 233, premier all-rounders Marizanne Kapp (56 off 71 balls) and Chloe Tryon (62 off 69 balls) struck vital fifties to help South Africa mount a remarkable fightback after they were tottering at 78 for five in the 23rd over, with an 85-run stand for the sixth wicket.

In the end, South Africa completed the task with three balls to spare. After their dismissals, Nadine de Klerk, who was dropped by Shorna Akter at long-off in the penultimate over, finished the job with a four and a six to remain unbeaten on 37 off 29 balls. De Klerk had also played a match winning knock against India. The dew was a problem for the Bangladesh spinners, who joined the party after young Shorna’s blistering 35-ball 51 not out lifted Bangladesh to 232 for six after a slow start. Before the 18-year-old Shorna stepped on the accelerator, Sharmin Akhter (50 off 77 balls) and captain Nigar Sultana (32 off 42) added 77 runs for the third wicket to anchor the Bangladesh innings.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh: 232 for 6 in 50 overs (Shorna Akter 51 not out, Sharmin Akter 50; Nonkululeko Mlaba 2/42) lost to South Africa: 235 for 7 in 49.3 overs (Chloe Tryon 62, Marizanne Kapp 56, Nadine de Klerk 37 not out; Nahida Akter 2/44) by three wickets.