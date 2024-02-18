Live
- Somalia sounds alarm as cholera outbreak surges
- Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal announce pregnancy
- National snowshoe championship underway in J&K’s Sonamarg
- Gangster Kala Dhanaula shot dead in Punjab
- Upasana Konidela launches 'Athamma’s Kitchen' on mom-in-law birthday
- 3rd Test: Bowlers showed a lot of character in the face of England batters’ onslaught, says Rohit Sharma
- 3rd Test: Jaiswal’s double ton, Jadeja’s 5-wicket haul help India hammer England by 434 runs
- Khelo India University Games make your future, says aspiring kabaddi star Happy Ganghas
- Margot Robbie, Colin Farrell to be seen together in 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey'
- Indian founders meet Nvidia CEO as part of Peak XV’s AI focused trip
Just In
National snowshoe championship underway in J&K’s Sonamarg
National snowshoe championship is currently underway in J&K’s Sonamarg hill station.
National snowshoe championship is currently underway in J&K’s Sonamarg hill station.
Officials said that the championship has attracted snowshoe enthusiasts from all over the country, who are competing in various categories and tests of endurance.
The officials said that the fresh snowfall which has blanketed the region has provided the perfect setting for the championship.
“The competitors are navigating through the snow-covered terrain, using their snowshoes to trek through the challenging course,” the officials said.
They said that the championship has become a popular event in Sonamarg, drawing both participants and spectators to witness the fierce competition and showcase of skill.
“With the stunning snow-covered backdrop and the excitement of the competition, the National Snowshoe Championship in Sonamarg is truly a winter sports enthusiast's dream come true,” the officials said.