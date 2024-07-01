Neeraj Chopra Skips Paris Diamond League to Focus on Health

Olympic and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has opted out of this Sunday's Paris Diamond League, attributing his decision to an ongoing adductor niggle, as reported by ESPN.

Chopra shared that he is focusing on training and strengthening his blocking leg to mitigate pressure on the groin. 'I need to strengthen my blocking leg when I throw because that's when my groin gets pulled. We're working on that to see how we can reduce the impact on the groin and control the pressure on it,' he explained, adding that he will consult 'different doctors' after the Paris Games.

Chopra emphasized the importance of health over competition, saying, 'I could have competed in more events for sure and that was the plan. But I have realized that my health is paramount. Even if I feel the slightest discomfort, I've learned to pause for a bit.'

The block phase in javelin is crucial as the run-up's pace is transferred from the hip to the throwing arm. Chopra, who topped the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland with a throw of 85.97m, said he now makes better decisions, valuing experience over obligations.

'Back then, if I had an entry in a competition, I would definitely go and compete no matter what. But now, with more experience, I am better placed to make correct decisions,' he noted.

Chopra aims to regain his runway speed, saying, 'I was happy with my performance in Turku, but I felt there was more work to do. I was slow on the runway compared to my normal speed. I want that speed back and for that, I need proper confidence that I am fully fit.'