Nikhat signs off with bronze, Parveen seals Olympic berth

Hangzhou: Two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen's long winning streak came to an end as she signed off with a bronze medal while Parveen Hooda grabbed a Paris Olympic quota at the Asian Games.

Competing in the women's 50kg category, Zareen lost a fiercely contested 50kg semifinal battle 2-3 to two-time world championships medallist Raksat Chuthamat of Thailand. Parveen, who won the bronze medal in the 63kg at the 2022 World Boxing Championships, moved past Uzbekistan's Sitora Turdibekova by unanimous verdict to move the 57kg semifinal and confirm India a medal. In women's events, the semifinalists in the 50kg, 54kg, 57kg, and 60kg, as well as the finalists in the 66kg and 75kg, will qualify for the Paris Olympics.

Sable, Toor win Asian golds

Avinash Sable became the first Indian man to win the gold medal in 3000m steeplechase at the Asian Games while shot-putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor defended his title with an amazing final throw to beat back the challenge from his Saudi Arabian rival here on Sunday.