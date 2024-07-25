Nita Ambani re-elected as India’s representative to International Olympic Committee

Nita Ambani, founder of the Reliance Foundation, has been unanimously re-elected as India’s representative to the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The election took place at the 142nd session in Paris, ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Nita Ambani said she was deeply honoured to be re-elected. “I am deeply honoured to be re-elected as a member of the International Olympic Committee. I would like to thank President Bach and all my colleagues in the IOC for their faith and trust in me,” she said in a statement.

Nita added that this re-election is a recognition of India’s growing influence in the global sports scene. “This re-election is not just a personal milestone but also a recognition of India's growing influence in the global sporting arena. I share this moment of joy and pride with every Indian and look forward to continuing our efforts to strengthen the Olympic movement in India and around the world,” she added.

Nita, who is the founder of Reliance Foundation, is also instrumental in opening the first-ever India House at Paris ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024. The India House is touted to be a ‘home away from home’ for all Indian athletes. It is a place to showcase Indian athletes’ wins and share their journey.

The India House is primed to showcase India’s ambitions to become a dominant force in global sports and forming a blueprint in India’s quest to host the Olympics in the future.

Nita Ambani’s association with the IOC commenced in 2016, just before the Rio de Janeiro Olympics. She was the first Indian woman to join the IOC and as India’s representative, Nita has taken major efforts to showcase the country’s sports prowess.

Under her representation, India also hosted the first IOC session in Mumbai in October 2023, after a gap of four decades.

Under her leadership, the Reliance Foundation empowers India in the field of sports, education, health, art and culture.