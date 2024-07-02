Overdependence on Harmanpreet's drag flicks is a major concern for Rasquinha ahead of Paris Olympics

Mumbai: With just over three weeks to go before the Olympic Games, the question foremost on the minds of Indian fans is whether the team can repeat its performance in Tokyo and climb to the podium in Paris.

The bronze medal at Tokyo after 41 years has doubled the expectations this time around with everyone expecting the team not only to win a medal in Paris but also to improve the colour of the metal.

Former India captain and Olympian Viren Rasquinha believes it will be tough going for the Indian men's hockey team in the Paris Olympics and the team will have to be at its absolute best, stay focussed, and, play as a unit and execute their plans perfectly.

'It is going to be hard for the Indian team because there are teams like Australia. Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, and Spain, are all very strong teams. When it comes to big events like the Olympics, it's all about playing well as a team under pressure and being composed under pressure, doing what you have done 10,000 times in training, but executing it in 60 minutes," Rasquinha said during a panel discussion on India' chances at the Paris Olympics organised by the Sports Journalists Association of Mumbai (SJAM) on the occasion of World Sports Journalists Day on Tuesday.

"In terms of talent, in terms of ability, this team has it all. It's about now, executing it under intense pressure," said Rasquinha.

The Arjuna Award winner and CEO of Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ) listed a few areas of concerns that he says the team will have to overcome if it has to be on the podium in Paris.

The 43-year-old listed the team's poor defence, too much reliance on drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh, and the slow starts made by Indian teams as the areas of concern.

"My main concern would be, at the last Olympics, we had two excellent drag flickers, both in very good form. Harmapreet Singh and Rupinderpal Singh, who between them accumulated goals in double digits for India. This time, if I had one worry, it would be. I feel there's too much dependence on Harman Pri in terms of the drag flicks. And when you become predictable in terms of one drag flick or something that we experienced at the 2023 World Cup as well. It becomes that much easier for your opposition in the penalty corner defense to close down all the angles for your one main drag-flicker. I don't think the other drag-flickers are anywhere close to the same level," said Rasquinha who represented the country in the 2004 Olympics in Athens.

Rasquinha said the toughest match for India in Paris will be the quarterfinal match as they will run into the top teams from the other group, which has World No.1 Netherlands, World Champion Germany, Great Britain, and Spain.

"At Paris, we are coming on the back of a brilliant medal win at Tokyo, which was after 41 long years. Many teams came so near, yet so far from that medal. And at Tokyo, we finally won that bronze medal and got over the finish line in that very tense bronze medal match against Germany," he said.

He said it was a good thing that India has Australia, Belgium, and Argentina in their pool and therefore will not play them in the quarterfinals. He however said India can't take New Zealand and Ireland lightly in their pool matches.

He expressed satisfaction that chief coach Craig Fulton has got the team that he had wanted and said this is always a crucial issue for a major tournament.

"In terms of the team, and the squad just got announced a couple of days ago. And I'm happy in a way that the coach has got the team of his choice/ In modern sports, especially in a team sport like hockey, where, unlike cricket, there are less stats to back you up. It's very important for the coach to get a team of his choice," said Rasquinha.

The OGQ chief urged the team not to succumb to the pressure of expectations, not to try and match the opponent's pace and tactics but rather get them to play to their pace.