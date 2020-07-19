Pacers will have to be extra careful after long break: Ex all-rounder Irfan

Mumbai: Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan feels fast-bowlers will have to be extra careful when they return to the field following the long enforced break, put forwarded by coronavirus pandemic.

International cricket recently returned with the ongoing #raisethebat Test series between England and West Indies after the sport was suspended in March in the wake of COVID-19 crisis.

Irfan believes fast-bowlers must take a cautious approach initially as they take a bit more time to get back in rhythm as compared to batsmen or spinners for that matter.

"To be honest, I am really worried about the fast-bowlers. Going forward, they might need 4-6 weeks to get going themselves," Irfan said during Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

"It's a tough job and if you are bowling 140-150 kmph, running about 25 yards to bowl one ball at a time and then keep bowling for a few overs.

"Your body gets stiff, injury management will be key as well because I think for any fast-bowler to get back into the rhythm, it takes at least 4-6 weeks, so I think fast bowlers will have to be a little more careful than the spinners or the batsmen," he added.

England, meanwhile, seem to have followed the cautious approach that Irfan has been talking about as in their ongoing series against West Indies, they have shuffled around the bowlers quite a bit.

In the first Test at Ageas Bowl, they opted for veteran pacer James Anderson while in the second Test at Old Trafford, they went with another experienced fast-bowler Stuart Broad.

England's busy couple of months mean they will have to rotate around the players, especially fast-bowlers.

Following the conclusion of West Indies series, England will lock horns against Pakistan in a series involving three Tests and as many T20Is starting August 5.