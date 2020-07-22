Padmashri Sushil Kumar encourages first ever National virtual Tang Soo Do competition

Champions never stop and always find their ways to success. We all know that this is only possible with true commitments and determinations. The same valour is shown from the participants of First National Tang Soo Do Virtual Championship 2020.



The game was organized by Tang Soo Do Sports Association, Delhi - well recognised as Delhi Olympic Association ®️ and is also affiliated to - ITF Tang Soo Do Sports Federation of India.

The following events were conducted - forms, weapons & aero martial art and etc. Approx seven hundred players from fifteen states participated in this championship.

The results were such a difficult task for Master Devendra Gaur and other referee's who were monitoring the challenges across India. Delhi placed in the first position for Girls and boys categories. The second was Andaman and Nicobar with Third was team Assam.

Talking about only Boys Category Team positions - Delhi again made it First, Second Andaman and Nicobar with Maharashtra on the third position.

Chief guests and very well known personalities like Padmavibhushan Mahabali Guru Satpal Singh and Padmashri and wrestling champion Sushil Kumar showered their immense support by congratulating the federation for organizing the Virtual championship and motivated the students to stay fit, healthy and continue practice sports at home in spite of hard times of lockdown.

Sh. Luv Sehrawat, President - ITF Tang Soo Do Sports Federation of India encouraged all the participants to showcase their outstanding performance and stay in their homes during this pandemic.