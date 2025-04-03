Pakistan penalised five percent match fee for slow over-rate in second ODI against NZ

New Delhi: Pakistan have been penalised five percent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against New Zealand in the second ODI held at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

The visitors were previously fined ten percent of their match fee for the same slow over-rate offence in the ODI series opener, which they lost by 73 runs to the Black Caps at McLean Park in Napier.

Jeff Crowe of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Pakistan was found to be one over short of the target after the time allowances were taken into consideration in the second ODI, which the visitors lost by 84 runs to give New Zealand a series win at home.

As per Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which governs minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five percent of their match fees for each over their team falls short of bowling in the stipulated time.

“Skipper Rizwan pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the sanction, eliminating the need for a formal hearing. The charge was leveled by on-field umpires Michael Gough and Wayne Knights, along with third umpire Paul Reiffel and fourth umpire Chris Brown,” said the International Cricket Council (ICC) in a statement on Thursday.

In that match, Mitchell Hay scored a career-best 99 not out to help New Zealand post 292/8 in the 50 overs of their first innings. In reply, pacer Ben Sears led New Zealand’s charge with the ball by picking career-best figures of 5-59 to help the hosts’ bowl out Pakistan for 208.

The third ODI between the two sides is scheduled to be held on April 5 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Pakistan had previously lost the five-match T20I series in New Zealand by 4-1.



