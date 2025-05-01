Pakistan's Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem's Instagram account blocked in India

Pakistan’s Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem’s Instagram account has been blocked in India more than a week after a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.

In response to the attack, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), led by Prime Minister Modi, announced several stringent measures. These include the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, closure of the Attari-Wagah border, cancellation of the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, expulsion of Pakistan's military attaches from New Delhi and a reduction in diplomatic staff at both High Commissions.

Nadeem's Instagram account displayed a blank page with an statement explaining the decision. “Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content.“

Last week, the reigning Olympic men’s javelin throw champion has declined two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra’s invitation to compete in the inaugural NC Classic event scheduled in Bengaluru on May 24.

Earlier, former Pakistan cricketers Shoaib Akhtar and Basit Ali's YouTube channels have also been banned by the Indian government in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

In contrast, the account of former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi (4.5 million followers), who mocked India's security forces by questioning their efficiency on a Pakistani television, is still accessible in India.

Sportspersons are not alone in facing the burnt, popular Pakistani artists, including actors Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir and Ali Zafar's social media accounts are no longer accessible to users in India.

Moreover, many other Pakistani YouTube channels have been banned in India for provocative and communally sensitive content, along with false and misleading narratives targeting India, its Army and security agencies.

The other banned channels include Dawn News, Irshad Bhatti, SAMAA TV, ARY NEWS, BOL NEWS, Raftar, The Pakistan Reference, Geo News, Samaa Sports, GNN, Uzair Cricket, Umar Cheema Exclusive, Asma Shirazi, Muneeb Farooq, SUNO News HD, and Razi Naama.