Parents, coach of cricketer Tilak Varma felicitated

Hyderabad: Celebrating Tilak Varma's elevation to IPL for Mumbai Indians for a whopping 1.7 crore, his mentor and school principal Dr. Faheemuddin Khaja (Principal, Crescent Model English School) felicitated coach Salam Bayash and parents Nagaraju and Gayathri at Legala Cricket Academy, Lingampally.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Faheem uddin Khaja said "Without the immense support of parents and coach it is difficult to build the cricket career of any extra-ordinary and talented cricketer like Tilak Varma". Crescent Model English school always believed that Coach Salam Bayash and Tilak Varma would bring laurels to the school and the nation, he added.

Tilak Varma started cricket in 2012-13 under the School Coach Salam Bayash at the age of 10 years. His school principal Dr. Faheemuddin Khaja who himself is Level-A Coach played a key role in mentoring Tilak in his early stages of career. Tilak is currently representing Gemini Friends in HCA 3-Day Leagues and trained at Legala Sports Academy, Lingampally under his school Coach Salam Bayash.

Tilak Varma continued his coaching with Salam Bayash at his private academy even after passing out his SSC Board Examinations. Being with the same coach at school level and thereafter helped him to build his career with confidence and both have immense faith and confidence in each other.

Speaking over a video call, an emotional Tilak Varma thanked his coach Salam Bayash and mentor Dr. Faheemuddin Khaja for moulding his career to the levels it has reached. He assured to give his best shot to bring fame to all those who reposed confidence in his abilities. Tilak is currently at Cuttack for Ranji Trophy as Vice-Captain of Hyderabad side.