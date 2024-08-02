  • Menu
Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Archers Dhiraj Bommadevara and Ankita into Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals

Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Archers Dhiraj Bommadevara and Ankita into Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals
Highlights

Indian archers Bommadevara Dhiraj and Ankita have put on an impressive performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, advancing to the quarterfinals of the...

Indian archers Bommadevara Dhiraj and Ankita have put on an impressive performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, advancing to the quarterfinals of the mixed doubles archery event. The talented duo showcased their skills during the pre-quarterfinals held on Friday, where they secured a convincing 5-1 victory against the Indonesian pair of Arif and Korunisa.

As they prepare for the quarterfinals this evening, Dhiraj and Ankita are set to face either Spain or China, adding to the excitement surrounding their journey in the tournament. This performance has put Indian archery in the spotlight, especially following Dhiraj's earlier withdrawal from the individual category, showcasing the pair's resilience and teamwork.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming match, hoping for a stellar performance as Dhiraj and Ankita aim for a spot in the semifinals and pursue Olympic glory.

