Live
- Paris Olympics 2024: Indian rower Balraj Panwar, judoka Tulika Mann ousted from Games
- Six hurt as two groups of Kanwarias clash in Gurugram
- Paris Olympics 2024: This loss is one of the hardest of my career, says PV Sindhu
- Apple's iPhone market share to reach 7 pc in India this year: Experts
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy announces plans for new International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad
- Supreme Court rejects plea seeking SIT probe into electoral bond 'scam'
- Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, History, Significance, Rituals, and Shubh Muhurat for Tying Rakhi
- Plea on Ghatal LS poll: Calcutta HC directs inclusion of sitting MP as party
- Vehicle falls into gorge in J&K’s Kupwara, three killed
- Independence Day 2024: Theme, History, Significance, and Celebrations in India
Just In
Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Archers Dhiraj Bommadevara and Ankita into Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals
Indian archers Bommadevara Dhiraj and Ankita have put on an impressive performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, advancing to the quarterfinals of the...
Indian archers Bommadevara Dhiraj and Ankita have put on an impressive performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, advancing to the quarterfinals of the mixed doubles archery event. The talented duo showcased their skills during the pre-quarterfinals held on Friday, where they secured a convincing 5-1 victory against the Indonesian pair of Arif and Korunisa.
As they prepare for the quarterfinals this evening, Dhiraj and Ankita are set to face either Spain or China, adding to the excitement surrounding their journey in the tournament. This performance has put Indian archery in the spotlight, especially following Dhiraj's earlier withdrawal from the individual category, showcasing the pair's resilience and teamwork.
Fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming match, hoping for a stellar performance as Dhiraj and Ankita aim for a spot in the semifinals and pursue Olympic glory.