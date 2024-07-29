Paris Olympics 2024: Ramita Jindal misses winning a medal in 10m Air Rifle event, finishes seventh

India’s Ramita Jindal missed out on a medal after finishing seventh in the finals of the 10m Air Rifle event at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024.

Ramita qualified for the final after scoring 631.5 in the qualification rounds to finish fifth in the 44-player round.

In the final, she managed to score 145.3 and was eliminated in the second elimination chance, after 14 shots.

India’s Ramita started with 10.3, 10.2, 10.6, 10.9 and 10.5 in the first series of five shots.

In the second series of five shots, she shot 10.4, 10.1, 10.7, 10.6 and a last shot of a below-par 9.7 did her in as she stood seventh after the second series of five shots.

She shot a total of 104.0 after the end of two series and was seventh in the eight-player final.

In the 11th shot, she fired a 10.4 to stay seventh and then scored 10.5 in her 12th shot to move sixth and save herself from the first elimination.

She did a little better in the next two shots, firing two 10.2 shots to move to joint-sixth with France’s Oceanne Muller. It ensured a shoot-off between Muller and Ramita for an elimination.

The France shooter shot 10.8 in the shoot-off leaving Ramita a chance to progress only if she scored a 10.9. Ramita could only manage 10.5 to stay seventh and bowed out in the second elimination with a total score of 145.3 with the 9.7 score that she had in the second series of five shots (her 10th shot) coming back to haunt her.

Earlier, Ramita and Arjun Babuta failed to make it to the finals in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event, finishing sixth in qualification with a score of 628.7. The top-four teams qualify for the medal rounds with the first two teams playing for gold and silver with the third and fourth team playing for a bronze medal.

In shooting, India’s Manu Bhaker won the bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol event on Sunday, opening India’s tally at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024.