Live
- Fodder distributed to farmers
- Calcutta HC issues notice to all parties on BJP candidate’s election petition
- Lebanese PM condemns Beirut attack, calls for international intervention
- 3 Anna Canteens will start on August 15
- Stock market closes near all-time high; Nifty at 24,951
- Union Minister George Kurian visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets survivors
- Kerala given warning seven days prior to Wayanad landslides: Amit Shah
- Wayanad landslide: Body of missing Odisha doctor recovered, search on for another
- India on track to achieve target of 4.5 pc fiscal deficit by FY26: FM Sitharaman
- Vivo Tech Day 2024: Celebrating a Decade of Innovation with AI and Camera Breakthroughs
Just In
Paris Olympics: Balraj Panwar finishes sixth in men’s singles sculls C/D semis
Highlights
India’s lone rower Balraj Panwar clocked 7:04.97 to finish sixth in the men's singles sculls semi-final C/D at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium in the ongoing Paris Olympics.
The sixth-placed finish saw Panwar advance to final D which is a classification event to seal his ranking from 19th-24th place which will take place on Friday.
He had two solid outings at the Games after finishing fourth in the first heat and second in the second repechage rounds but was eliminated from medal contention after finishing fifth in the quarter-finals with a time of 7:05.10.
