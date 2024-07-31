  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Sports

Paris Olympics: Balraj Panwar finishes sixth in men’s singles sculls C/D semis

Paris Olympics: Balraj Panwar finishes sixth in men’s singles sculls C/D semis
x
Highlights

India’s lone rower Balraj Panwar clocked 7:04.97 to finish sixth in the men's singles sculls semi-final C/D at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium in the ongoing Paris Olympics.

Vaires-sur-Marne: India’s lone rower Balraj Panwar clocked 7:04.97 to finish sixth in the men's singles sculls semi-final C/D at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium in the ongoing Paris Olympics.

The sixth-placed finish saw Panwar advance to final D which is a classification event to seal his ranking from 19th-24th place which will take place on Friday.

He had two solid outings at the Games after finishing fourth in the first heat and second in the second repechage rounds but was eliminated from medal contention after finishing fifth in the quarter-finals with a time of 7:05.10.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X