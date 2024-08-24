Paris Olympics bronze medalist Sarabjot Singh determined to change medal colour in next Olympics

Paris Olympics 2024 bronze medalist Sarabjot Singh, who won the medal in partnership with Manu Bhaker in the 10m air pistol mixed team event, has set his sights on changing the colour of the medal in four years time.

Sarabjot said his goal for the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028 is to win either a silver medal or a gold medal. “ (In) LA ‘28, I want to change the medal’s colour,” Sarabjot said.



Speaking about how meditation and yoga helped him with his concentration levels, the Haryana-based shooter explained how a yogic technique named Trataka helped him. “The main technique is to look at the candle flame with eyes open for three minutes, and then imagine for two minutes. I used to keep it directly in front of my eyes. Complete darkness in the room, complete peace, silence. My eyes would water; it was not easy. The most important thing is visualisation in shooting,” he explained.



Sarabjot said he and Manu Bhaker did not get enough time to train together but was happy that they could give their best when it mattered the most. “My training was due at 9 am, hers was due at 12 noon, individually. The mixed session lasted for 30 minutes, before which she trained separately, and me separately. Our conversation was usually brief and limited to ‘we have to give our 100 percent’. Apart from that, we enjoyed some banter. Sometimes I would make fun of her, sometimes she would of me,” Sarabjot said.



In the same event, Turkey’s Yusuf Dikec shot to fame when he won the silver medal without any gear and with a ‘casual yet professional’ attitude. Sarabjot revealed that he has been looking up to the Turkish shooting star for inspiration since 2011. “I have been watching his (Yusuf’s) videos since 2011. He has always been like this. He is 51 today. Even though I have tried, I could not match his perfection. If I had the chance, I would ask him what he eats?,” Sarabjot said.

