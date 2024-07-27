Paris Olympics: Sarabjot, Arjun fail to qualify for men's 10m Air Pistol final

Live
Just In
Indian shooters Sarabjot Singh and Arjun Singh Cheema failed to qualify for the finals of the men's 10m Air Pistol in the Paris Olympics on Saturday.
Chateauroux (France): Indian shooters Sarabjot Singh and Arjun Singh Cheema failed to qualify for the finals of the men's 10m Air Pistol in the Paris Olympics on Saturday.
Sarabjot missed the final spot by a whisker after finishing ninth in the qualification round behind Germany's Robin Walter. The Indian added 577 points after 60 shots, tied with Walter but the German has hit one inner-10 more than the Indian and progressed to the finals.
The other Indian shooter, Cheema, finished 18th in the qualification round with a total of 574 and 17 inner 10s.
Earlier in the day, Ramita Jindal-Arjun Babuta and Elavenil Valarivan-Sandeep Singh failed to qualify for the final of the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event.
Ramita and Arjun shot a total of 628.7 in a series of 30 shots for each to finish while Elavenil Valarivan and Sandeep Singh, the second Indian team, finished 12th with 626.3 points.