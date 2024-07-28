Paris Olympics: Tollywood superstars Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi show up in PV Sindhu’s support

Paris: The entire country has set their eyes towards the Indian contingent at the 2024 Olympics. Tollywood actors Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan were in the audience to watch their flag bearer, PV Sindhu, open her campaign in Paris.



The two time Olympic medallist claimed an easy 21-9, 21-6 win over Maldives' Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq in her Group M opener.

Following the impressive victory, the two well reputed actors of their field took the time to congratulate Sindhu and wish the Indian contingent all the best.

"I have just seen the victory of PV Sindhu, I (hope) it goes on and continues. We will definitely win more medals, I am confident,," Tollywood actor Chiranjeevi told IANS.

"It was a fantastic first match for PV Sindhu, wishing the entire Indian contingency the very best," Tollywood actor Ram Charan told IANS.

Sindhu, the only Indian women’s athlete to have multiple Olympic medals to her name, has the chance to become the first Indian athlete to win medals in three successive Olympics, after winning the silver on her debut at the 2016 Rio Olympics and a bronze in 2020 Tokyo edition.

The two-time medallist will now face Kristin Kuuba of Estonia in her second game on Wednesday.