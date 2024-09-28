PNB MetLife Junior Badminton Championship (JBC) 2024 Sets World Record for 3rd Year

The 8th Edition of PNB MetLife Junior Badminton Championship (JBC) culminated in a grand finale at the Hyderabad stadium, celebrating the achievements of young badminton talent in the country. The event marked a historic milestone as JBC set a world record for the third consecutive year for ‘Most kids participating in a Badminton Championship in multiple cities.’ The three consecutive world records issued by the World Record Certification Agency (WRCA) underscores the championship’s significance in the world of junior badminton.

Leading the closing ceremony were Asian Games Gold Medallist and JBC Mentors Chirag Shetty & Satwik Rankireddy, Chief Guest Venkat Changavalli, CEO Insurance Information Bureau of India, Sameer Bansal, CEO & MD, PNB MetLife & Sourabh Lohtia, CMCO, PNB MetLife. They presented the victorious young athletes with the prestigious JBC trophy, acknowledging their remarkable achievements. The event featured a special mentoring session with Chirag and Satwik, where they shared valuable insights with young shuttlers and their parents on improving gameplay, balancing academics with sports, managing stress, and building mental resilience.

8th Edition of PNB MetLife Junior Badminton Championship Makes a New World Record

Sameer Bansal, MD and CEO at PNB MetLife, expressed his pride in the tournament's success. "As we conclude another successful edition of the PNB MetLife Junior Badminton Championship, we celebrate not only the world record we've achieved for the third consecutive year but also the remarkable talent emerging from across the country. This success underscores the importance of offering young athletes, opportunities to excel and showcase their skills. Congratulations to all the winners and their families and coaches. At PNB MetLife, we believe in the power of sports to build confidence and support the holistic development of children's mental and physical capabilities. The JBC will continue to be an important platform in nurturing emerging talent and preparing them for future challenges."

Asian Games Gold Medallist and JBC 2024 mentor Satwiksairaj Rankireddy expressed his joy, saying, " Seeing the incredible talent and enthusiasm of the young participants at this year's Junior Badminton Championship has been truly inspiring. Their dedication and spirit remind us of the importance of fostering sports at the grassroots level."

Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj’s doubles partner and fellow JBC 2024 mentor, added, "The energy and skill displayed by the young players at the 8th Edition of PNB MetLife Junior Badminton Championship have been nothing short of spectacular. This event has become a beacon for aspiring badminton stars, and breaking its own world record for the third consecutive year is a testament to its growing influence. As mentors, Satwik and I are proud to be associated with an initiative like JBC that gives our budding athletes the opportunity to shine and excel in badminton.”

Initiatives like the JBC Boot Camp, an online badminton academy, offer tutorial videos by renowned coaches and players. Led by experts such as U. Vimal Kumar, Vijay Lancy, Anup Sridhar, and JBC mentors Satwik & Chirag, these tutorials cover badminton techniques, mental ability, fitness, and nutrition, providing professional training across three levels – Basic, Intermediate, and Advanced.

Since its inception in 2015, PNB MetLife’s JBC has grown into one of the nation's largest annual open platforms for budding badminton players. Over the eight editions, the championship has engaged more than 56000 participants in over 46000 matches. Each year, thousands of young athletes eagerly anticipate this event, demonstrating their enthusiasm and dedication to the sport. This success is a result of meticulously planned and executed marketing efforts, which have consistently heightened the anticipation surrounding the event each year.

Hyderabad Championship Results:

♦ Boys Singles Under 11: Madivada Rishi Sri Ram def. Bhimavarapu Avyay with a score of 15-14 & 15-9

♦ Girls Singles Under 11: Sania Sharma def. Anvi Reddy Gade with a score of 15-12 & 15-11

♦ Boys Singles Under 13: Bhavesh A. Reddy def. Goel Darsh with a score of 15-13 & 15-4

♦ Girls Singles Under 13: Pakanati Dashuri def. Chennupati Naga Lekshana with a score of 11-15, 15-11 & 15-9

♦ Boys Singles Under 15: Marka Sri Harsha def Sethia Krishna with a score of 15-13 & 15-12

♦ Girls Singles Under 15: Manya Agarwal def. Angel with a score of 15-9 & 15-11

♦ Boys Singles Under 17: Mohammed Ali Siddiq def. Marka Sri Harsha with a score of 15-7 & 15-9

♦ Girls Singles Under 17: Manya Agarwal def. Venkataramanan Ananya with a score of 15-11 & 15-14