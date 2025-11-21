Pranavi makes history by beating men & winning title

Pranavi Urs got the better of overnight leader Karandeep Kochhar, producing a brilliant performance when it mattered most, and made history by winning the IGPL Mumbai Invitation, becoming the first Indian woman golfer to win a professional golf tournament while playing alongside men on the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) Tour.

Pranavi carded a stunning 8-under 60, which was the week’s best card, at the par-68 Bombay Presidency Golf Club on the final day of the IGPL Invitational Mumbai.

Making her IGPL debut, Pranavi, who was trailing her boyfriend Kochhar by two shots overnight, played efficient and solid golf with eight birdies, the last of which appropriately came on the 18th to finish 14-under for the week as against Kochhar’s 64, which ended with his second eagle of the day. Kochhar totalled 12-under.

Kochhar was generous in his praise of Pranavi, “I had this feeling that she would win as she was playing so well. She outplayed us all, and even early in the round I realised I would have to play out of my skin to get the better of her.”

On beating the boys, Pranavi laughed and added, “I can’t describe the feeling, but right now I feel like I’m still numb and I still haven’t soaked it in that I’ve actually won. As for beating the boys, this is a great format and platform, and it is great to be able to play with the boys and see where your game is at with the boys.

“And as I also mentioned earlier, the girls are doing a lot better than the boys internationally. So I think getting that experience back home is, you know, an advantage for me,” she added.

Kochhar, on his own game, added, “I think I played really well today. I think I had really good putts today, but they just did not fall. I had good looks, even in the end, like the 15th and the 17th. Just couldn’t putt today. But I don’t think it still would have mattered. I think Pranavi just outplayed all of us, not just me.” “To be leading by one and shooting a 4-under on the final day, and yet to lose by 2 shots. There’s no shame in that. You simply just have to tip your hat sometimes, and Pranavi was just amazing out there.” Sachin Baisoya, still seeking his maiden IGPL title, was third yet again. This was the fourth time he had finished third in seven IGPL starts.