PV Sindhu after winning bronze: This was a tougher medal than silver in 2016

India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu on Sunday termed her bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 a tougher medal than the silver medal she clinched at ther Rio Games in 2016.



Sindhu secured India's third medal in the ongoing Summer Olympics as she defeated China's He Bing Jiao 21-13, 21-15 at the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza court 1. Earlier, Sindhu's quest to her maiden Olympic gold medal had ended following a loss to World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying in the semi-final of women's singles category.

In a post-match interview on Sunday, Sindhu said that while she was very upset after losing the last-four fixture, she knew she had to keep her emotions aside and remain composed on Sunday.

"I had to put my emotions aside to win this game. I'm sure a lot of youngsters will take this as a motivation. If I can do this I'm sure anyone can. I had to be very composed and just play my game today. I got an opportunity again today after losing yesterday and I've done it. Very thankful to my family and support staff and sponsors. I've proved myself today," Sindhu said after her win against China's Bing Jiao.

Sindhu, who had won silver at the Rio Games 2016, created yet another history as she became the first Indian woman to clinch two Olympic medals. Overall, she was the second Indian athlete to achieve the historic feat after wrestler Sushil Kumar.

The former World No. 2 Sindhu, who sealed the bronze medal match in 53 minutes on Sunday at the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza court 1, won India's third medal in the ongoing Summer Olympics after Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who won silver, and boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who was guaranteed a medal following her win in the quarter-final bout.

"I'm super happy to be the first Indian woman athlete to win two #Olympic medals. I'm very happy to finally be here. I was really sad and upset yesterday but coach kept saying that we have another chance. I had to let go and be calm today before the game but I could not. I just wanted to play the game! Even when we left for the stadium I was like when will the time come.

It hasn't sunk in yet! Third place medal I just want to be in the moment and I'm going to enjoy this. This was definitely a tougher medal - in 2016 I had no expectations or pressure. Coming into Tokyo2020 everyone wanted the medal back home," added Sindhu in the interview.

Sindhu was in a great form in the Tokyo Olympics, dropping a game only once, which happened in her semi-final loss against Tzu Ying.

Since 2013, Sindhu has won either a World Championship medal or an Olympic medal in each of the years, except 2015.

Sindhu and He Bing began the bronze medal match on Sunday with a terrific 22-stroke rally that eventually went in the favour of the Indian shuttler. A quick crosscourt smash, which has become Sindhu's USP, to the forehand court saw Sindhu go 4-0 up in the first game. The 24-year old Chinese made Sindhu leap often to the backhand side of the net, while Sindhu was forcing her opponent to do the same on the forehand side.

The Indian shuttler sealed the first game 21-13 in just 23 minutes. Taking a leaf from Tzu Ying's play in the previous gamee, Sindhu kept her smash-game lifted on Sunday that put the Indian 11-8 up in the second game. He Bing tried to bounce back as she secured three straight points to go level at 11-11. Sindhu followed next with three more points as well to go 14-11 up. Her crosscourt smashes remained her weapon as she closed off the game soon without much trouble at 21-15.