PV Sindhu joins Stayfree to encourage Stay Home

ncouraging young girls everywhere to continue pursuing their dreams of progress, Stayfree recently launched a social media campaign, #StayHomeKeepMoving with its brand ambassador, PV Sindhu.

Through self-shot videos on Stayfree's pages on Facebook and Instagram, the sports star, Olympian and youth icon has been sharing insightful snippets into her personal life, where she spends most of her day in activities that involve fitness and spending time with her family.

Commenting on the campaign, Sindhu said, "With new routines and new ways of living, it's easy to lose sight of our dreams. But, it's more important than ever before that we remain positive and stay committed to them.

It's been an incredible experience for me to lead the #StayHomeKeepMoving campaign and open up my life at home and show young women everywhere that it is possible to keep moving towards self-development while also staying safe."





Since the launch of the campaign, PV Sindhu's slice-of-life snippets have been viewed by over 12+ million people. She has also invited her followers to share images and videos using #StayHomeKeepMoving.

