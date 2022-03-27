PV Sindhu wins second BWF title in 2022

PV Sindhu claimed her second title of 2022 as she triumphed at the Swiss Open on Sunday. World No. 7 took just 49 minutes to defeat Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand by 21-16, 21-8 to lift her maiden Swiss Open trophy.



Sindhu, who lost the Swiss Open final to Carolina Marin last year, improved her head to head against the Thai shuttler Busanan to 16-1.

The latest win in Basel saw Sindhu win her second Super 300 title this year. The double Olympic medalist won the Syed Modi International back in January.

Sindhu started off the final well as she went 3-0 up in no time in the opening game. The fourth seeded Busanan refused to give up as she fought back to level it at 3-3. The first game moved at a stable pace and with the score of 9-9 on board, the two impressive points handed Sindhu a lead of 11-9. The Thailand national suddenly raised the level her game to go 16-15 up.





Our girl P.V Sindhu on the medal podium after winning Swiss Open title ❤️ #SwissOpen2022 pic.twitter.com/jpolrQLhXc — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) March 27, 2022





However, the Indian ace shuttler held her nerves as he clinched the last five points out of six to seal the first game. There was no looking back from there as Sindhu earned a massive nine-point advantage at the mid-game break. On the other end of the break, Busanan once again did not offer much resistance and allowed Sindhu to go away with the game and title with ease.