RCB Employee Taken into Custody Following Bengaluru Stampede

Royal Challengers Bangalore news: Police from Bengaluru RCB employee arrest Nikhil Sosale, who leads marketing and revenue at Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Kempegowda International Airport on Friday. The police detained Kiran Kumar who served as Senior Event Manager and Sunil Mathew who worked as Vice President - Business Affairs from DNA Entertainment Network.

Karnataka's chief minister Siddaramaiah ordered the arrests of RCB and DNA officials. The decision resulted from the tragic Bengaluru stampede outside the Chinnaswamy stadium incident that killed 11 people during RCB's IPL celebrations on June 2.

The Karnataka Chief Minister gave orders on Thursday to arrest RCB and DNA personnel while suspending key law enforcement officials including Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda and additional high-ranking officers.

The cabinet decided to set up a one-man judicial commission led by retired high court judge Justice Michael D'Cunha to investigate yesterday's tragedy according to the Karnataka chief minister's announcement on Thursday. The commission has been ordered to submit their report within 30 days and both the IGP and DGP of the state have been directed to arrest the RCB representative DNA event managers and KSCA representative without delay.

The government recently issued an immediate suspension order for the Police Inspector at Cubbon Park Police Station as well as the Assistant Commissioner of Police for the locality, the Deputy Commissioner for Central Division, the Additional Commissioner of Police together with stadium in-charges and the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner. The police had registered an FIR by yesterday. I have entrusted the inquiry to CID. The cabinet finalized these decisions today.





The Commissioner's office did not provide written rejection for the event since there wasn't enough time to organize the crowd control issue for the large public gathering.











