RCB Victory Parade: Bengaluru Set to Celebrate Historic IPL 2025 Triumph

From "Ee Sala Cup Namde" to "Cup Namdu"- the dream is finally a reality.

After years of unwavering support, near-misses, and viral memes, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have finally lifted their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy. The iconic moment came on Tuesday night in a nail-biting final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, where RCB edged past Punjab Kings by just six runs to clinch the IPL 2025 title.

To mark this historic achievement, the city of Bengaluru is gearing up for a grand victory parade that will unite fans, legends, and the champions themselves.

RCB Victory Parade Details

Date: Wednesday, June 4

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Route: From Vidhan Sabha to M Chinnaswamy Stadium

The streets of Bengaluru are expected to be flooded with fans draped in red and gold, as the beloved franchise finally brings the cup home.

Where to Watch the Parade Live

Fans across the country can tune in to catch every moment of the celebration:

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Online Streaming: JioCinema, Hotstar

Special Coverage Starts: 8:30 AM IST

Parade Begins: 3:30 PM IST

Kohli’s Tribute: A Win for the Believers

An emotional Virat Kohli, who has been the face of the franchise for over a decade, dedicated the win to his past teammates.

“We gave our prime years to this franchise,” he said in his post-match interview, referring to AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle, whose efforts and belief helped build RCB into the force it is today.

Kohli also had a special message for the duo, smiling as he looked into the camera,“I hope these two are coming to Bengaluru tomorrow with us. It’s going to be something special.”

Cup Namdu: A New Era Begins

The iconic chant “Ee Sala Cup Namde” this year, finally became “Cup Namdu.”

RCB’s 2025 triumph isn't just a win on the scoreboard; it's the payoff for years of loyalty, heartbreak, and relentless optimism. For Kohli, for RCB fans, and for Bengaluru; this is more than just a title.

It's a legacy.