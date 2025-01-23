Rocky Flintoff hits maiden century for England Lions in tour match

Brisbane: Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff's son Rocky Flintoff scored his maiden century for England Lions on the second day of their tour match against a Cricket Australia XI at Allan Border Field here on Thursday.

Batting at No. 9, the 16-year-old rescued the Lions from 161 for 7 with a stunning 124-ball knock, including six sixes. Flintoff leaped into the air and kissed his bat as he celebrated his milestone, which showcased both power and finesse. His second fifty came off just 45 balls, helping the Lions reach 316 and secure a 102-run first-innings lead.

Flintoff shared a crucial 66-run partnership with fellow teenager Freddie McCann, who scored a composed 51 with eight fours before falling to off-spinner Raf MacMillan. After McCann’s dismissal, Flintoff dominated the home attack, his sixes over the leg side drawing comparisons to his father’s signature strokeplay. He brought up his century with a subtle dab for two, removing his helmet to acknowledge the applause of his teammates.

Earlier, captain Alex Davies set the tone with a solid 76 at the top of the order, but the Lions collapsed, losing five wickets for 27 runs before Flintoff’s intervention. Tom Whitney was the pick of the bowlers for the Cricket Australia XI, finishing with figures of 4 for 72.

In reply, the hosts ended the day on 33 for 1, with Sam Cook removing Henry Hunt for 1, caught behind by James Rew. The Lions now hold the upper hand, thanks to Flintoff’s memorable innings and Cook’s early breakthrough.

Brief scores:

Cricket Australia XI 214 (Hicks 64, Brown 5-21) and 33 for 1 trail England Lions 316 (Flintoff 108, Davies 76, McCann 51, Whitney 4-72) by 69 runs.



