Rohit Sharma Reaches 9000 Runs Despite Low Score vs South Africa

Rohit Sharma played in the second ODI against South Africa on December 3 in Raipur.

He scored only 14 runs. He was caught by de Kock off Burger’s bowling.

India lost its first wicket at 40 runs.

Rohit Reaches 9000 Runs

Even with a low score, Rohit reached a big milestone.

He became the fourth Indian player to score 9000 runs in international cricket.

He passed Rahul Dravid and is now third on the list.

Rohit has 9005 runs. Dravid has 9004 runs.

Top 5 run-scorers for India:

Sachin Tendulkar – 14,192 runs

Virat Kohli – 12,373 runs

Rohit Sharma – 9,005 runs

Rahul Dravid – 9,004 runs

Virender Sehwag – 7,796 runs

Match Update

India lost the toss and is batting first.

The team scored 158 runs for 2 wickets in 25 overs.

Kohli (51) and Gaikwad (51) are at the crease.

Opener Jaiswal scored 22 runs and was out.

South African bowlers Marco Janssen and Burger took one wicket each.