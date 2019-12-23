Rowing 'Masters' from Hyderabad win gold in 4-sweep category

Pattaya (Thailand): Rowers from Hyderabad City made India proud by winning a gold and a bronze medal at the Asian Rowing Masters Regatta 2019 held at Pattaya, Thailand.

The Hyderabad Rowing Club (THRC) team, represented by six master rowers, won gold in 4-sweep category and bronze medal in Scull 2X category.

The Hyderabad Rowing Club, a premier water sports club in the country was represented by six rowers and the average age of these Masters' is 47 years.

This is for the first time the team of Masters' has represented the city of Hyderabad and Telangana at a global platform.

The team trains under the guidance of Chief National Coach and Dronacharya Awardee Ismail Baig and other coaches from the Telangana Rowing Association, a press release said on Monday.

Baskaran A Reddy, owner of an IT company, is the leading member of the 4-sweep crew and he is partnered by Thomas Govathoti, Senior Investment Banker, Gadi Chandrasekhar Reddy, an Industrialist and Siva Kishore Kosaraju, owner of a SME company.

Another two-member team represented by Dr.S. A.H.Adil, Corporate Lawyer and S.Satyakanth, a Businessman, competed in the Double Scull category.

The Races were conducted by the Asian Rowing Federation under the watchful Eyes of the world rowing body FISA at Mab Pa Chan Reservoir, Pattaya.