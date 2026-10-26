SA20: ‘Bavuma’s game has changed, he’s a different cricketer,’ says Pretoria Capitals coach Pollock

Johannesburg: Pretoria Capitals assistant coach Shaun Pollock believes South Africa’s Test and ODI captain Temba Bavuma has evolved into a different cricketer over the past 18 months and is confident of him making a big contribution to the side in Season five of the SA20.

Bavuma was the final player picked at the SA20 season five Player Auction, with Pollock raising the paddle to secure the experienced top-order batter at his base price. Bavuma, 36, has not played in the league since its second edition, when he was part of the Sunrisers Eastern Cape squad that won back-to-back titles.

He will now look to help the Capitals, who have finished runners-up twice in four seasons, go one step further. “I think Temba’s game has changed. I think he’s a different cricketer than he was 18 months ago. I think he has a very common understanding about how he goes about his business.

“And to have him from a leadership perspective, just in the background, you know, depending on how much he plays, we’ll have to wait and see. But just to have him part of the set-up, I think will be fantastic,” Pollock, the former South Africa captain, said in a statement by the tournament on Monday.

He also felt that Bavuma’s experience would be invaluable to a young Pretoria Capitals squad. “Temba, an international cricketer who’s going to be playing against the best in the world for the next few months, going to come off a one-day series against England, has been part of two winning SA20 campaigns, and the international experience he brings, I mean, is wonderful.

“We love to get young guys in and give them opportunities. But the standard of cricket is very high. And you can never underestimate the value of someone who’s played international cricket against the best bowlers in the world and what they’re capable of.”

Bavuma said he was happy to be back in the league, this time with a franchise close to home. “Yeah, that’s quite cool. I was looking forward to my January break. But yeah, it’s cool to be back in the mix with the guys. Not too far from home, Pretoria, led by Keshav (Maharaj) over there. So yeah, I look forward to being a part of that team. Hopefully, we’ll be able to go all the way this year, next year.”

SA20 League Commissioner Graeme Smith welcomed Bavuma’s return and praised him for putting his name forward for the auction. “Temba has probably been the most consistent player in one-day and Test matches for South Africa over the last two years. I think he knows his game really well now.

“And probably at a time when he was thinking about not playing much of a role in T20, being brave enough to put his name in the auction, credit to him. I think getting picked up by Dada (Sourav Ganguly) and Polly, I think it’s going to be wonderful to have him a part of the tournament again.

“And I hope that he has a cracking tournament and plays well and puts to bed all the T20 stuff that’s built up over the years and plays the way that he’s played in other formats. So, yeah, it’s going to be great to have the national captain as part of SA20,” he added.



