Sachin invites the world to 'come and experience Jammu & Kashmir'

New Delhi: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who visited Kashmir with his wife Anjali and daughter Sara, shared a mesmerising video from his vacation, inviting the world to 'come and experience' the beauty of one of the 'several jewels of India'.

Taking to Instagram, Tendulkar shared a video, that summarises his entire trip, and wrote "Top moments from my Kashmir trip," at the beginning of the video and ended with a text, "Kashmir was so beautiful it spun my head around."

The video captures every moment from his trip; from temple visits, interactions with Kashmir willow bat manufacturers, stops at local tea shops to enjoying snowfall, meeting with armless wrestler Amir Hussain Lone and more.

"Jammu and Kashmir will remain a beautiful experience etched in my memory. There was snow all around but we felt warm because of people’s exceptional hospitality.

"Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji said there is so much to see in our nation. Couldn’t agree more, especially after this trip," he wrote in the caption.

Tendulkar specifically commended bats crafted from Kashmir willow, calling it a great example of 'Make in India'. He had visited the MJ cricket bat manufacture factory in the Chersoo area of Awantipora in Anantnag district. The factory is owned by two brothers -- Manzoor Ahmad and Javaid Ahmad, who belong to the Chersoo area.

"The Kashmir Willow bats are great examples of “Make in India, Make for the World.” They have travelled across the globe, and now I recommend people across the globe, and India, to come and experience Jammu & Kashmir, one of the several jewels of @incredibleindia," he added.

The cricket great had also spent three days in the Gulmarg ski resort where nature welcomed him and his family with fresh snow.

The former cricketer posted several videos from his Kashmir visit on his social media account. On Tuesday, he enjoyed a shikara ride with his family and offered a peek into the breathtaking Dal Lake.