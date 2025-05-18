SAFF U19 C’ship: India aim to entertain crowd in summit clash

Yupia: Aimingto win their record-extending 10th SAFF age-group men’s tournament, India will take on Bangladesh in the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) U19 Championship 2025 final on Sunday at the Golden Jubilee Stadium, and head coach Bibiano Fernandes hopes his team can entertain the crowds. India have won the U15, U16, and U17 tournaments twice each, and the U18, U19, and U20 once each. Fernandes has won three of them and is looking for his fourth on Sunday.

Bangladesh are familiar opponent for the Blue Colts. The two nations have met in four SAFF men’s age-group finals, and India have won all four, including last year’s SAFF U17 final by 2-0, with goals from Mohammed Arbash and Mohammed Kaif, both of whom are part of the current U19 squad. India have showcased utter dominance in front of a roaring Arunachal Pradesh crowd so far, winning 8-0 and 4-0 against Sri Lanka and Nepal, respectively, in the group stage, and 3-0 against the Maldives in the semifinal on Friday.