Sai hits his maiden Test fifty, Team India at 264/4

India were 264 for four against England at stumps on the opening day of the fourth Test here on Wednesday.

Yashasvi Jaiswal made 58, while KL Rahul scored 46 in an opening stand of 94 runs after India were sent in to bat.

Sai Sudharsan hit his maiden Test fifty, scoring 61 off 151 balls with the help of seven boundaries before being dismissed by England skipper Ben Stokes.

Jaiswal completed 1,000 runs against England alone with his 12th fifty but fell soon after to comeback spinner Liam Dawson for 58 off 107 balls, which included 10 fours and a six.

At the close of play, Ravindra Jadeja was batting on 19 and giving him company was Shardul Thakur on 19 as well.

Stokes was the pick of the bowlers for England, returning with figures of 2/47, while Chris Woakes (1/43) and Liam Dawson (1/45) picked up a wicket each.

Earlier, India batter Rishabh Pant was taken off the field after copping a blow on his right foot while attempting a reverse sweep off England pacer Chris Woakes .

Pant was batting on 37 off 48 balls at that time. The wicketkeeper-batter first received on-field medical attention but had to be moved out of the field in a golf cart labelled as an ambulance.

Blood was seen seeping off Pant’s right foot, and the affected area had considerable swelling as well. More details of his latest injury is awaited.

Woakes’ full length ball crashed on to Pant’s toe, and the England players went up in appeal for leg before. But a tiny inside edge on the review saved the day for Pant.

This was the second injury for Pant in this series as he had bruised his finger while keeping during the third Test at the Lord’s, which prevented him from guarding the stumps in England’s second innings.

Brief Scores:

India: 264 for 4 in 83 overs (Sai Sudharsan 61, Yashasvi Jaiswal 58, KL Rahul 46; Ben Stokes 2/47) vs England.